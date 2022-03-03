Turning Cooler for Thursday; Watching for Weekend Rain/Thunder

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front has dragged cooler air into southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. Afternoon readings ranged from the upper 30s in the North to the low 50s at the State Line. Clouds will be around overnight as lows drop into the lower 20s and upper teens.

Sunshine mixes with cloud cover on a cooler Thursday. Highs are expected to top out in the lower 30s. The weather pattern becomes more active late Friday into Saturday as low-pressure moves in from the Plains. Light & patchy rain showers could begin late Friday night. There is a smaller chance of wintry mix/freezing drizzle given a warmer atmosphere, but we’ll be watching out for any slick spots late Friday night. Southerly winds will pick up into Saturday - ushering in much more mild air.

Highs are expected to climb into the mid and upper 50s! A few 60s can’t be ruled out - especially near the State Line. Most of the morning looks dry with rain chances increasing during the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday night as a cold front moves across the warmer air mass. We’ll be watching for hail & the potential for some gusty winds with those storms.

Highs drop into the mid 40s on Sunday - which appears to be a quiet day. Another low-pressure system moves by on Monday. Depending on the track, southern Wisconsin may pick up a bit of snowfall or miss out almost completely. Highs next week top out near 40°.

