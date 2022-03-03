Advertisement

UFC champion Cain Velasquez charged with shooting at molestation suspect

This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion...
This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.(San Jose Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase.

Prosecutors say he fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing Velasquez.

Geragos did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

