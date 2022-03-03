United Way of Dane Co. raises over $18 million through community campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The United Way of Dane County announced that it was able to raise more than $18 million during its fundraising campaign last year, thanks to community donors.

The agency stated that more than 20,000 individuals and 500 businesses across the county helped them raise these funds during the 2021 Community Fundraising Campaign.

Renee Moe, President & CEO of United Way of Dane County, stated the group will celebrate this achievement during a celebration of its centennial Thursday night.

“Thanks to you all, we’ve spent a century investing in our community’s most pressing needs and working with our nonprofit partners and volunteers to build a strategic architecture for change,” Moe said. “The dollars raised in 2021 will help to keep that work moving forward – and launch us into the next century of impact and innovation for Dane County.”

Donations to the United Way of Dane Co. help support rover 850 nonprofits that stretch from education to health.

