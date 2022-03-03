Advertisement

Wisconsin governor’s executive residence will be lit to show solidarity to Ukraine

(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin governor’s Executive Residence will be illuminated with blue and yellow lights Thursday night to honor citizens of Ukraine, Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers announced.

The home will be lit at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to show solidarity for the people of Ukraine as attacks from Russian forces persist.

“We join Ukrainian Wisconsinites and folks across our state and country in praying for the safety of the people of the Ukraine,” Evers said. “We are keeping all of them, including the families fleeing to find refuge, in our thoughts.”

Evers said the lights will remain on for the foreseeable future.

The North Dakota governor also recently lit up his executive residence in the colors of the Ukrainian flag to show support for the country.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

Madison Memorial High School
MMSD, MPD offer assurances after bogus threats at Madison Memorial High
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed
The Dane County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution Thursday night to purchase 65.5...
Dane County Board to consider resolution for land purchase
Fourth day of threats at Madison Memorial High School
Fourth day of threats at Madison Memorial High School
Truck convoy prompts early release Friday for Tomah schools