Wisconsin governor’s executive residence will be lit to show solidarity to Ukraine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin governor’s Executive Residence will be illuminated with blue and yellow lights Thursday night to honor citizens of Ukraine, Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers announced.

The home will be lit at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to show solidarity for the people of Ukraine as attacks from Russian forces persist.

“We join Ukrainian Wisconsinites and folks across our state and country in praying for the safety of the people of the Ukraine,” Evers said. “We are keeping all of them, including the families fleeing to find refuge, in our thoughts.”

Evers said the lights will remain on for the foreseeable future.

The North Dakota governor also recently lit up his executive residence in the colors of the Ukrainian flag to show support for the country.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.