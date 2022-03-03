Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts governor’s redistricting maps

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court adopted “least change” legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a plan that keeps Republican majorities in place by making few deviations to current districts.

The conservative-controlled court had previously said it would not make significant changes to the boundary lines that were already in place and created by Republicans in 2011.

The Evers proposal it adopted keeps the Republican majorities, but it was slightly less favorable than the plans submitted by the GOP legislative majorities.

