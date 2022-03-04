Advertisement

1 dead, 6 injured in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

Homicides are being investigated in Las Vegas on Friday.
Homicides are being investigated in Las Vegas on Friday.(Luis Marquez/FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - One person is dead and six more are injured after a shooting overnight east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of University Center near Flamingo Road, KVVU reported.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident began with a neighbor dispute around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Johansson said one person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and later died. Six more were injured, two critically, Johansson said.

Police are looking to surveillance video to gather more information on what happened. On scene, police were investigating at the Siegel Suites Swenson.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

New federal COVID-19 strategy aims to make school and business shutdowns a thing of the past
New federal COVID-19 strategy aims to make school and business shutdowns a thing of the past
New federal COVID-19 strategy aims to make school and business shutdowns a thing of the past
New federal COVID-19 strategy aims to make school and business shutdowns a thing of the past
The Overture Center in Madison (Source: Overture Center)
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ tickets on sale Friday for Overture Center
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO will not be moving into Ukraine amid the war...
NATO rules out policing no-fly zone over war-hit Ukraine
The way we work changed after nearly nine million Americans quit their job at the end of 2021....
'The Great Resignation' launches new labor era