Advertisement

19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool

Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.
Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.(KRCR via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Police say a car has smashed into a Northern California preschool, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital. However, no deaths are reported.

Police say the crash took place at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento.

Authorities say an SUV plowed right inside Great Adventures Christian Preschool. Ambulances and parents took 19 children to hospitals, but there’s no word on their conditions, although one child reportedly was trapped under the car.

One employee also was taken to the hospital.

There’s no immediate word on what caused the accident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, a "missing" sign for Mountain Gate, Calif., resident...
Prosecutors: Woman faked kidnapping, defrauded California
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Woodman's Markets removed Russian-made vodka from its shelves and is promoting products made in...
Boycotting Russian vodka won’t do much, experts say, but here’s what may
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions
FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee