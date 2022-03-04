Advertisement

24 years later, Dane Co. deputies continue to investigate Father Kunz homicide

The murder of Fr. Alfred Kunz is unsolved 23 years after it happened.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty-four years later, Dane County officials continue to investigate the unsolved killing of a Catholic priest.

Around 7 a.m. on March 4, 1998, a teacher arrived for work and discovered Father Alfred Kunz had been murdered in the hallway of St. Michael School in Dane.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, still treats this homicide as an active investigation.

“I’m committed to the Sheriff’s Office continuing to work this investigation and will provide any resources we can to bring this case to justice,” Barrett said.

Detectives respond to tips as they come in and use new technology to look at evidence, such as DNA testing.

The sheriff’s office stated one piece of evidence or information could lead to solving this case. Anyone with information on the homicide of Father Kunz that they have not already shared with the sheriff’s office should call the tip line at (608) 284-6900.

