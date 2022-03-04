Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing teen out of Loudon County, Tenn.

Amber Alert issued for Alexis Smiley
Amber Alert issued for Alexis Smiley(TBI)
By Gray News staff and WVLT Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for a missing teen out of Lenoir City, Tennessee.

An Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Alexis Smiley Friday morning, WVLT reported.

Alexis left her off home off Snodderly Road in Lenoir City around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Alexis is described to be 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is suspected to have left and be traveling with 22-year-old William Tyler Nicholson. According to TBI, he is wanted by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office on Aggravated Kidnapping charges.

Nicholson is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. TBI reported he has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to TBI, Nicholson is known to frequent the Greenback, Friendsville and Lenoir City area in Tennessee.

The two may be traveling in a 2004 grey Nissan Titan with the Tennessee state tag BFV 8107.

Anyone who has seen Alexis or Nicholson, or have information on their whereabouts, is urged to call the Loudon County E-911 Center at 865-458-9081.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
Cal Dorota In Iowa County Court
Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed care court aims to get people off the streets.
California gov. plan would mandate care for those with severe mental illness
A woman is accused of lying about 2016 kidnapping.
Woman arrested for allegedly faking own kidnapping
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant, no radiation released
Volunteers work to reopen an Soviet-era bunker in Lviv, Ukraine.
Volunteers in Lviv, Ukraine reopen long-sealed Soviet bunker