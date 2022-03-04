Dane County Board to consider resolution for land purchase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution Thursday night to purchase 65.5 acres of land in the Town of Black Earth.

The land, which is adjacent to Morton Forest, will be purchased for $725,000 plus miscellaneous costs from the 2022 Dane County Conservation Fund budget, if approved.

The Land and Water Resources Department intends to apply for State of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Knowles Nelson Stewardship grant dollars to offset the purchase price.

“I’m pleased that we have this opportunity to add additional acreage at Morton Forest. It’s a beautiful park that I’m happy to see more people gaining easier access to in the future,” County Board Supervisor Michele Doolan said.

The land purchase adjacent to Morton Forest would provide increased access on the east side of Reeve Road that has made previous access difficult due to steep slopes. Maps of the property can be found here.

“We’re fortunate to have such beautiful parks and open spaces in Dane County. It’s always great to hear from the community about how great our parks are and the array of recreational opportunities they provide. This is a great addition to Morton Forest,” County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said.

Also at the meeting, the Board will consider a resolution that would transfer Riley-Deppe County Park to the Village of Marshall. The 13-acre park is located on the Maunesha River on the western side of the village.

“We’ve talked about this transfer for many years, Riley-Deppe has always functioned more as a local park than a county park and this will let the local community decide what amenities they need. It is a great park and I’m pleased that it will continue to provide opportunities for people in the Village of Marshall and the surrounding area,” County Board Supervisor Dave Ripp, who is also Chair of the Dane County Park Commission, said.

As part of the transfer, the County will provide funds in the form of a Park Improvement Grant of up to $100,000 to assist the Village with costs for additional infrastructure improvements at the park.

Additionally, with the transfer to the Village, the name of the park will reman Riley-Deppe Park, the land will continue to be open for public recreation and no entry fees will be charged.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.