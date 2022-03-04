‘Dear Evan Hansen’ tickets on sale Friday for Overture Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another Tony Award-winning musical is headed to Madison with individual tickets going on-sale on Friday. ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ will be coming for a week-long run from Tuesday, May 10, to Sunday, May 15, at the Overture Center, as part of its Broadway at Overture Series.

Individual tickets are set to go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday at overture.org.

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opened on Broadway in Dec. 2016 to critical acclaim, where it broke box office records and grabbed six 2017 Tony Awards, the Overture Center recounted. It went on tour in October 2018 and has since played in 40 cities in North America, drawing 1.5 million audience members.

More information on the play is available at DearEvanHansen.com.

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is the third-to-last Broadway at Overture Series performance of the season. In June, Ain’t Too Proud- The Life and Times of the Temptations” will sing its way into the hearts of Wisconsin’s capital, followed two months later by the smash-hit Hamilton, running from August 9th through 11th.

