Florida first lady cancer-free after chemo, Gov. DeSantis says

FILE - Florida first lady Casey DeSantis delivers remarks during the Project Opioid conference...
FILE - Florida first lady Casey DeSantis delivers remarks during the Project Opioid conference at First Presbyterian Church, in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Florida first lady DeSantis is considered cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday, March 3, 2022. The first lady's diagnosis was made public in October.(Joe Burbank | (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is considered cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

The first lady’s diagnosis was made public in October. The governor in late January said she had finished chemotherapy treatments.

“There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free,” she said. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”

Casey DeSantis, 41, has played an active role in her husband’s administration, often appearing alongside the governor at official events. The couple has three children.

“For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now -– you can overcome this. I know it’s very difficult, but my wife is proof positive, and this is the exact type of news we had hoped for,” the governor said. “She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.”

