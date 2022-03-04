Advertisement

Madison bakery rises to the occasion to help Ukraine

Bloom Bake Shop is making a special treat with a majority of the proceeds going to international relief efforts
A bakery in Madison is joining a worldwide relief effort to help the people of Ukraine as the Russian invasion extends into a second week.
By Tim Elliott
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bakery in Madison is joining a worldwide relief effort to help the people of Ukraine as the Russian invasion extends into a second week.

Bloom Bake Shop on Monroe Street is baking “hamantaschen” starting Friday, March 4th. Hamantaschen is a traditional Jewish pastry baked in the form of a triangle that is relatively common in eastern Europe.

Bake shop owner Annemarie Maitri says 70% of sales of all hamantaschen will go to support SOS Ukraine – an organization helping to provide food and medical care to the people of Ukraine.

Hamantaschen is baked in the form of a triangle and has a fruit filling like apricot or raspberry
Hamantaschen is baked in the form of a triangle and has a fruit filling like apricot or raspberry(Annemarie Maitri)

“I feel like as a being that cares about other beings, I think it’s impossible for it not to impact me and others. I don’t think I’m alone in my feelings,” said Maitri.

Maitri says the idea originally came from a baker in Berlin, Germany and that the effort has spread to other countries as well.

“France, China, Canada, we are all baking,” she said.

Bloom Bake Shop will continue to bake hamantaschen through March 17th.

“I hope we can make more than we can handle because that means we are really impacting people,” said Maitri. “If we sell around 3,000, that’s around $5,600.”

Each pastry is sold for $2.50. They are hand-made in the bakery and usually have a fruit filling like raspberry or apricot.

People lined up outside the bakery before 8 a.m. to get their hands on the pastries.

People line up outside Bloom Bakery in Madison. Many of them are hoping to get some hamantaschen.
People line up outside Bloom Bakery in Madison. Many of them are hoping to get some hamantaschen.(Tim Elliott)

“We think it’s really nice that Bloom Bake Shop is supporting the Ukrainian people,” said customer Jim Harnett. “It connects people and people want to do something to help the situation there and this is one way small way of doing it.”

Maitri expects to be pretty busy selling the treat over the next two weeks.

“We have rearranged our production schedule to make this a priority,” she said.

“I just love that I’m a part of -- even if it’s just a tiny part -- like it makes me feel good,” said cake decorator Hannah Schecher. “Because you do you feel totally helpless when you watch what is unfolding in the world,”

Maitri says even though the conflict is happening a half a world away, she feels obligated to help out.

“We have to collectively feel that we can make a difference,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

Four leaf clovers are considered good luck because they are not easy to find. (Source:...
Several leprechauns are searching for gold in Rock County parks
115th Fighter Wing to conduct funeral fly-over in honor of World War II pilot
Strong to severe storms possible this evening.
First Severe Weather Chance Of Season
Kate Popova is collaborating with Model UN to fundraise for her home country of Ukraine.
In two days, Monona Grove students raise more than $10K for Ukraine
Monona Grove High School is pitching into a global effort to support Ukraine, impacting one of...
In two days, Monona Grove students raise more than $10K for Ukraine