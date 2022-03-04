Madison dog off-leash parks closed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.

As of Thursday, the following dog parks are closed until further notice:

Demetral

McCormick

North Star

Odana School

Walnut Grove

Additionally, the Parks Division announced dog park cleanup day will be held Saturday, April 2. Volunteers are needed for the cleanup and can register online.

Some cleanup locations may change due to the spring thaw and closures.

