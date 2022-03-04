Advertisement

Madison dog off-leash parks closed

City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.

As of Thursday, the following dog parks are closed until further notice:

  • Demetral
  • McCormick
  • North Star
  • Odana School
  • Walnut Grove

Additionally, the Parks Division announced dog park cleanup day will be held Saturday, April 2. Volunteers are needed for the cleanup and can register online.

Some cleanup locations may change due to the spring thaw and closures.

