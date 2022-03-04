Madison Memorial student accused of fake 911 calls

(ed. Note: NBC15 News coverage of the multiple unsubstantiated threats began with an evacuation of two schools, Madison Memorial High School and Jefferson Middle School. Our team has stayed on the story with updates from the Madison Police Dept. and its investigation into the unfounded claims as well as steps taken by the Madison Metropolitan School District. Our reporting of new developments have been made based on editorial decisions surrounding each instance.)

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Memorial High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly making two false 911 calls to report seeing the outline of a gun in the backpack of a fellow student, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

According to police, the phony phone calls both named the same student as being the one with the backpack in question. Its incident report noted that no weapon was ever found on that individual.

The arrested student allegedly made the phony phone calls on Tuesday and Thursday, and MPD reported that the student admitted making them. Its investigation into the calls is still ongoing. Anyone with information should call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

An MPD spokesperson told NBC15 News that the two fake 911 calls were in addition to the four bogus threats against the school this week. In a second update, the police department reiterated none of the four threats have been substantiated and stated its investigators are still working with the Madison Metropolitan School District to determine who was behind those.

An email sent to Madison Memorial families by Principal Matt Hendrickson stated another “threatening call” was made earlier in the day Friday and was similar in nature to previous threats made in the week. He said MPD detectives, who were already present on school grounds, determined quickly that the threat was not credible and posed no threat to Madison Memorial.

Hendrickson told families that the school has been working together with MPD, noting their partnership thus far has been “very productive.”

“I cannot express enough the level of gratitude I have for the MPD detectives who have been here every day, in many instances speaking directly to the caller(s), for their caring nature, reassuring professionalism, and commitment toward keeping everyone in our school safe,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson also thanked students, who he said have followed all procedures, and staff, who have been organized and prepared with emergency response protocols. Student Services team members will continue to provide resources to students and staff who may need extra support.

“Knowing how these situations can bring out many emotions, our teachers will continue their great work in checking-in with our students, and our Student Services team will continue to provide additional support to our staff and students,” Hendrickson said. “Students, we are here to support you.”

Extra patrols continued at the high school on Friday in response to the daily threats. Just minutes after Thursday’s threat, MPD Chief Shon Barnes told NBC15 News’ Marcus Aarsvold that the threat was unsubstantiated and credited the extra patrols that day, saying “the good news is our officers were already in the area looking.” The police department added a team of investigators have also been at Memorial this week.

