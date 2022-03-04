Mauston man suspected of driving intoxicated in crash injuring himself, passenger

MARION TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of being intoxicated while driving was injured, along with his passenger, after police stated his vehicle drove into a ditch and crashed Thursday night in Juneau County.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office’s communications center received a call around 10:15 p.m. of a one-vehicle crash on 49th Street, just west of County Highway HH in Marion Township.

Deputies believe the vehicle was driving westbound on 49th Street, steered into a ditch, hit several trees and then turned over.

The driver and a woman, the lone passenger, were both injured.

As officials worked to care for the pair, they allege that the driver attempted to run away from them. Deputies were able to stop the man after a short foot chase. Authorities took the man to the hospital, while the woman was taken in a UW-Medflight to a hospital for her injuries.

Charges of causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer will be referred for the 19-year-old driver, a Mauston resident, to the Juneau County District Attorney.

The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this crash, stating speed and alcohol are both suspected to be contributing factors in the collision.

The agency was assisted by the Mauston EMS, Mauston Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and UW-Medflight.

