MPD: Suspect arrested on Madison Beltline blood-alcohol level tripled legal limit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect whose blood-alcohol level was more than three-and-a-half times the legal limit was arrested overnight after being found in a truck along the Beltline, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to an MPD incident report, the moving truck was running around 1:30 a.m. when officers found the 35-year-old man sitting in it. The suspect allegedly gave officers a fake name, but his identity was later determined after he was taken to jail.

The police report stated the suspect had a blood-alcohol-concentration of 0.289, far above the 0.08 limit in Wisconsin.

He was booked for trespassing, obstructing, and bail jumping. Additionally, officers determined he had multiple warrants out for his arrest, the report noted.

