New CDC COVID-19 map puts Dane Co. (and most of Wisconsin) in lowest category

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new county-by-county map generated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and based on its latest COVID-19 guidance puts Dane Co., and much of the rest of the state, in the Low category.

According to Public Health Madison and Dane Co., the CDC’s latest map is based on COVID-19 hospital admissions, what percentage of staffed inpatient beds have COVID-19 patients, and the total number of COVID-19 patients per capita over the past week. Every Wisconsin county south of Wood Co., except for Racine Co., fell into the CDC’s new lowest designation.

CDC map based on new COVID-19 metrics.
CDC map based on new COVID-19 metrics.(CDC)

The new CDC map focuses primarily on hospitalizations, as opposed to case activity. The previous map still lists Dane Co. and much of the state as having substantial community transmission, the second highest on the four-category scale.

CDC map based on case activity.
CDC map based on case activity.(CDC)

Earlier this week, state Dept. of Health Services updated its case activity map, which uses only cases per capita over the previous two weeks and found nearly all of the state, was in its high category, which is a major improvement over the critically high figures reported at the beginning of the month.

COVID-19 Disease Activity
COVID-19 Disease Activity(Dept. of Health Services)

That decline was also reflected in DHS’ daily case counts. To close the week, state health officials logged 477 new confirmed cases, allowing the seven-day rolling-average to continue its nearly two-month long unbroken streak of declines. According to the agency, the average now sits at 525 cases per day over the past week, the lowest figure since July. In all, DHS has tallied 1,383,739 confirmed positive tests since the pandemic began.

The rolling-average for coronavirus-related deaths held flat from Thursday’s report. The eight-deaths per day listed, though, is the lowest number in approximately six months.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

