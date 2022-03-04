Advertisement

Ohio authorities seize over $2 million in drugs

During the search, police said they seized more than $2 million worth of crystal...
During the search, police said they seized more than $2 million worth of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.(Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Chris Anderson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A months-long investigation involving multiple Ohio law enforcement agencies resulted in the seizure of approximately 64 pounds of narcotics.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the Second District’s Vice Unit executed a search warrant on a home in Brooklyn, Ohio, in late February.

During the search, police said they seized more than $2 million worth of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, WOIO reported.

The confiscated drugs weighed about 64 pounds, according to Cleveland police.

Three firearms, including a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun, were also seized, along with $9,500 in cash.

Authorities did not say whether any arrests were made.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Cease-fire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft suspends sales in Russia
Four leaf clovers are considered good luck because they are not easy to find. (Source:...
Several leprechauns are searching for gold in Rock County parks
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march...
Gas prices continue to rise for second day in a row