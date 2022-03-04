Principal: Police confiscate unloaded BB gun from Madison Memorial High School student

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers confiscated an unloaded BB gun from a Madison Memorial High School student Friday afternoon, according to an email to all school families.

Principal Matt Hendrickson noted this incident and the false phone threats made against the school this week have no connection to one another.

Hendrickson stated the student told a staff member before lunch time Friday that another student possibly had a weapon. A Memorial Safety and Security team member was notified and escorted the student to a safe space, with assistance from the Madison PD officers.

According to Hendrickson, the student admitted during questioning that they did have a BB gun. MPD took it and stated it was found unloaded.

The student will face disciplinary measures consisted with the district’s Behavior Education Plan, the letter continued.

Hendrickson thanked the student who came forward with the information and that it “it is a great example of the importance of ‘if you see something say something.’”

