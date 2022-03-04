Advertisement

Proposed legislation would delist gray wolves as endangered in Wisconsin

FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf...
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)(Jacob W. Frank | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bill with bipartisan support introduced Friday would delist the gray wolf as an endangered species in Wisconsin and other states in the Midwest.

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin are both on board with the legislation, which would return management of gray wolf populations to the states.

If passed, the gray wolf would no longer be considered as endangered in Great Lake States, including in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Wyoming.

Sen. Johnson stated that Wisconsinites should have a say in the management of these wolves.

“In the western Great Lakes region, state wildlife agencies should manage the recovered population so the wolf’s ongoing role in the ecosystem does not come at the expense of farmers, loggers, sportsmen and people who simply live in these areas,” Johnson said. “Since 2015, I’ve fought to delist the gray wolf through multiple pieces of legislation and I will keep fighting until Congress passes a law that will codify the wolf delist administrative rulings that the Department of Interior under President Obama issued.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin noted that evidence suggests gray wolf populations have recovered in Wisconsin.

“I have supported a bipartisan effort to delist the gray wolf in Wisconsin since 2011 because of the scientific conclusion that the population has recovered in the Great Lakes region and that is why we should return management to the State of Wisconsin,” Baldwin said. “This bipartisan legislation is the best solution because it is driven by science and is focused on delisting in the Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin.”

The legislation was also introduced by Republican U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, both of Wyoming.

California recently restored the endangered species protection for the gray wolf in 48 states, not including Alaska and Hawaii.

Re-listing wolves effectively banned any wolf hunting or trapping seasons and prohibited farmers and ranchers from killing wolves preying on livestock.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

Four leaf clovers are considered good luck because they are not easy to find. (Source:...
Several leprechauns are searching for gold in Rock County parks
115th Fighter Wing to conduct funeral fly-over in honor of World War II pilot
Strong to severe storms possible this evening.
First Severe Weather Chance Of Season
Kate Popova is collaborating with Model UN to fundraise for her home country of Ukraine.
In two days, Monona Grove students raise more than $10K for Ukraine
Monona Grove High School is pitching into a global effort to support Ukraine, impacting one of...
In two days, Monona Grove students raise more than $10K for Ukraine