School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting

A student opened fire Friday morning at Olathe East High School, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator, police say.
By Shain Bergan, KCTV5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A student opened fire Friday morning at Olathe East High School, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator, police say.

Officers and emergency crews responded at 10:41 a.m. to a call of a shooting at the school.

The campus was locked down, and police took a suspect into custody shortly afterward.

The suspect is a student at the school, who was also shot in the incident, police said.

Overland Park Regional Medical Center said two victims have been discharged from the hospital, while the third individual is in critical condition.

Everyone who was shot is expected to survive.

The shooting happened in the office area of the school. No other students were injured, according to the Olathe Police Department.

Around 11:15 a.m., police asked parents to pick up their children.

Gov. Laura Kelly released a statement on the shooting, saying, “Our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today. We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground & are in communication with law enforcement.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted, “Prayers for everyone involved.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

