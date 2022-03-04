Advertisement

Spring-like Weekend

Mild Temps
Forecast
Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED SATURDAY

An active weekend ahead with spring-like conditions expected. A warm front draws through tonight with early lows around freezing before climbing after midnight.  This will come with a chance of a wintry mix before changing to all rain. Rain tapers early Saturday as we get into the warm sector. With a little sunshine, we should have no problem getting into the 60s for the warmest day of the year.

A cold front approaches Saturday evening with a line of showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe into the night. Lows will dip into the 30s. It’s a return to more March standards Sunday with highs into the 40s.

A chance of light snow returns Monday and Friday of the upcoming week with a trend to more wintry conditions likely.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

Radar
Storms Today
After a dry Friday, a wintry mix/rain takes hold overnight into Saturday. Spotty showers give...
Strong/Possible Severe Storms Late Saturday
Saturday is an NBC15 First Alert Day due to the potential for strong/severe storms.
Strong/Possible Severe Storms Late Saturday
Drought
Dry For Now