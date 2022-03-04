Advertisement

Strong/Possible Severe Storms Late Saturday

After a dry Friday, a wintry mix/rain takes hold overnight into Saturday. Spotty showers give way to thunderstorms in the evening.
Saturday is an NBC15 First Alert Day due to the potential for strong/severe storms.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds are around for Friday - with lows in the 20s rising into the lower 40s by the afternoon. Low-pressure moves off the Plains later tonight into Saturday. A wintry mix is possible in areas NW of Madison after midnight. As temperatures warm above-freezing, rain becomes the dominant form of precipitation.

Scattered showers are likely throughout Saturday. Highs will surge all the way to 60° with breezy SE winds. As a cold front approaches from the West, strong and severe storms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed all of southern Wisconsin under a Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather. A slight (Level 2) risk of severe weather has been issued for SW Wisconsin. The strongest storms would produce large hail & gusty winds. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out in the entire risk area - which extends through much of Iowa.

After the front passes by late Saturday night, cooler and drier air moves in. Highs on Sunday will only top out in the lower 40s.

Another low-pressure system will pass by on Monday - this time to our South. A wet snow is possible across southern Wisconsin - more likely south of Madison. The track of this system will dictate our snow chances.

The rest of next week appears quiet with highs in the 40s.

