Truck convoy prompts early release Friday for Tomah schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Tomah Area School District is letting students out two hours early Friday due to a convoy of American truckers passing through down I-90/94.

According to the district, the “Freedom Convoy” is traveling to Washington D.C. and will arrive in Oakdale, Wisconsin between 3-5 p.m. Friday. Officials estimate an upwards of 500 semitrucks could be in the area, at most, at the time.

A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area last week, carrying signs with slogans such as “Legalize freedom” and “Let them breathe.”

The California convoy was one of several U.S. convoys organized online and modeled on the recent Canadian truckers’ protests that shut down U.S.-Canadian border crossings and besieged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, for weeks. The convoys all have different starting points, departure dates and routes.

Due to the logistical issues this could cause to regular traffic flow, the district stated it is putting a two-hour early release in place Friday. After-school activities will go on as normal.

The district made this decision with guidance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement officials.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.