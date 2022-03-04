Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP asks court to stay redistricting decision

Legislature allowed to intervene in Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican legislators have asked the state Supreme Court to stay its decision adopted new district maps because they plan to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The state Supreme Court on Thursday adopted Gov. Tony Evers’ new boundaries for the state’s congressional and legislative districts.

The maps very similar to the boundaries that have been in place for the last 10 years and Republicans almost certainly will retain their majorities.

Nevertheless, GOP legislators filed a motion for stay of the legislative portion of the new maps with the justices late Friday afternoon saying they plan to ask the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to review the maps.

