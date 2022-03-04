Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Brown County sales tax

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected arguments that a half-percent sales tax implemented in Brown County in 2018 is illegal.

The county board imposed the tax to help cover $147 million in capital projects. The tax is set to expire in 2024.

The Brown County Taxpayers Association filed a lawsuit alleging the tax was illegal because it doesn’t directly reduce the county’s property tax levy as required by state law.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-2 on Friday that the sales tax is valid because it prevents an increase in the property tax levy to cover the projects. Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote in dissent that the majority’s logic makes no sense.

