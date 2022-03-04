Advertisement

Wisconsin’s faith in freshman guard Hepburn has huge payoff

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) drives past Rutgers guard Geo Baker during the first half...
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) drives past Rutgers guard Geo Baker during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin made Chucky Hepburn the first true freshman to start a season opener for the Badgers since Devin Harris in 2001-02.

Hepburn has rewarded the Badgers’ faith in him many times over.

Hepburn delivered one of the biggest shots in recent program history Tuesday when he banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in the 10th-ranked Badgers’ 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue.

That victory gave Wisconsin at least a share of the Big Ten title. Wisconsin can win the championship outright by beating Nebraska on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

Four leaf clovers are considered good luck because they are not easy to find. (Source:...
Several leprechauns are searching for gold in Rock County parks
115th Fighter Wing to conduct funeral fly-over in honor of World War II pilot
Strong to severe storms possible this evening.
First Severe Weather Chance Of Season
Kate Popova is collaborating with Model UN to fundraise for her home country of Ukraine.
In two days, Monona Grove students raise more than $10K for Ukraine
Monona Grove High School is pitching into a global effort to support Ukraine, impacting one of...
In two days, Monona Grove students raise more than $10K for Ukraine