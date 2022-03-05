Advertisement

48-year-old man dies in Rock Co. interstate crash

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 48-year-old man has died Thursday after a crash in Rock County, the Wisconsin State Patrol reports.

Officials said the one-vehicle crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on I-39/90 northbound at mile-marker 173, near Janesville.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the SUV was driving northbound on the interstate when it went off the highway.

The driver, who officials noted was from Prairie du Chien, died of his injuries. The agency is holding off on releasing his name until family is notified.

State Patrol is still investigating this fatal crash. Janesville Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

