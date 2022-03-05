Antetokounmpo scores 34 points, Bucks beat Bulls 118-112

CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 16 rebounds, Jrue Holiday came on strong down the stretch to finish with 26 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on Friday night.

Holiday scored 10 points over the final five minutes as the defending champion Bucks tied the Bulls for the Central Division lead with their third straight victory.

Antetokounmpo made 12 of 22 shots and had five assists, helping make up for a 10-for-19 showing at the foul line.

Khris Middleton scored 22 points as the Bucks beat Chicago for the 14th time in 15 games. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.