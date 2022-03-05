Advertisement

Bobbleheads unveiled of Team USA curlers, Wisconsin natives Matt Hamilton and John Shuster

Matt Hamilton and John Shuster bobbleheads
Matt Hamilton and John Shuster bobbleheads(National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though the Winter Olympics are over this year, two Wisconsin curling legends were honored Friday with new limited-edition bobbleheads.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame unveiled bobbleheads of Team USA curlers Matt Hamilton and John Shuster.

Hamilton, a McFarland native, is seen as his bobblehead in a rock-throwing pose with a red, white and blue base. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame noted this is Hamilton’s second bobblehead and the new version features his long hair and new tattoos.

Shuster, who is from Superior and is a curler for Duluth Curling Club in Minnesota, is shown holding a broom in his left hand while celebrating a victory in his bobblehead. This is Shuster’s first bobblehead of himself.

Both of the icons include removable gold medals, the hall of fame noted.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said the organization was very excited to release these new bobbleheads.

“We received many requests for a bobblehead featuring Matt’s new hair and tattoos and a bobblehead of John Shuster, and we’re thrilled to be teaming up with both of them to make these new bobbleheads available for fans,” Sklar said.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,022 and are available online. They are expected to ship out in July.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

Wisconsin football head coach Paul Chryst has announced three changes to his staff, including...
Paul Chryst announces changes to his coaching staff
Closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Stadium in Beijing, February 20,...
Beijing’s Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Beijing’s Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment
Silver medalists Karen Chen and Nathan Chen pose for a photo after the team event in the figure...
Panel denies US skaters’ appeal to get Olympic silver medals