First Severe Weather Chance Of Season

First Alert Day Issued
Strong to severe storms possible this evening.
Strong to severe storms possible this evening.
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The warmest air of the season is expected on Saturday. As is often the case this time of year, it comes with a price. The cost will be the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms across southern Wisconsin. This will be our first real opportunity of the year to see active weather and is a reminder to be prepared for what could head in our direction. A First Alert Day has been issued through Saturday night.

SETUP:

A warm front draws through the area Saturday morning with scattered showers and storms. The bigger result will be temperatures soaring into the 50s and 60s. This will destabilize the atmosphere and fuel strong to severe storms heading into the evening hours. The main line will be along a cold front into Saturday night.

TIMING:

While scattered showers and storms are possible at any time today, the threat of strong to severe storms will move in this evening. The main time frame of concern looks to be 4 PM to 11 PM from west to east. While a main line of storms is expected, additional storms in this time frame could also pose a threat.

THREATS:

All types of severe weather are possible across southern Wisconsin. Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph look to be the main threat. There will be a small hail threat Madison westward as well. While not the main concern, a quick spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. The best chance of this would be along the Mississippi. There remains a slight risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center for our entire area this evening.

PREPAREDNESS:

The severe weather sirens were tested earlier this week as a reminder we are heading into severe weather season. This is a good reminder for you to brush up on your severe weather plan as well. Don’t forget to keep the NBC15 First Alert Weather App downloaded for the latest information along with our on-air and online coverage.

