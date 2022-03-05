Advertisement

Freedom Convoy continues its journey through Southern Wisconsin

Truck drivers and civilian drivers are participating from several different states
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Freedom Convoy drove through Madison on a rainy Saturday morning.

Supporters waved at the convoy from the High Crossing Blvd bridge on the Northeastern part of the city.

Lisa Schwoegler braved the cold rain because she believes in the rally’s message to “take back American freedom” and “end COVID-19 mandates.”

”Clear dedication right here,” Schwoegler said. “I don’t care what it is. I told my husband he’s like, ‘It’s going to rain,’ I said, ‘I don’t care we’re still going to show up and do it.’ If anything it’s going to show the truckers our clear dedication to support them.”

Schwoegler said she hopes the Freedom Convoy teaches people to re-think patriotism towards the United States.

“I’m from a military family,” she said. “People died and suffered for your freedoms. We should be honoring them, standing up and taking pride in our country. You know what I mean? We live here. This is the greatest country in the nation and the world.”

The last Wisconsin stop for this leg of the convoy ended in Beloit.

Participants said it is the final stop for some Wisconsin drivers, but others will continue driving to Washington D.C.

They also said the rally will remain peaceful.

