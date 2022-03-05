Freeze for Food race raises money for refugees

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over three hundred runners participated in the 41st annual “Freeze for Food” 5K and 10K races to raise money for refugees.

Registration fees and donations went to Open Doors for Refugees but the race was sponsored by Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Wisconsin-Madison.

Open Doors for Refugees is an organization that’s helped Afghanistan refugees find housing, transportation and job placement in Madison.

“People are resilient,” Open Doors for Refugees volunteer Madeline Uraneck said. “They’re brave and it’s very humbling to meet them.”

Last year’s race was completely virtual, so she said it was nice to see runners in-person again.

Twenty-three runners participated virtually.

A Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Wisconsin-Madison representative said preliminary estimations show that they raised more than $12,000.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.