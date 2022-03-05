Advertisement

Janesville apartment fire causes over $12K in damages

By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department was dispatched to the River Flats Apartment complex on Friday morning for a fire that erupted in an apartment closet.

Firefighters arrived at 200 N. Jackson St for a commercial alarm activation at around 10 a.m.

Once on scene, the fire was already extinguished thanks to the sprinkler system. However, smoke still lingered on the third-floor unit and there was enough water damage to cause two other apartment units to evacuate.

The JFD noted that the situation could have been much worse if it wasn’t for the early activation of the apartment’s sprinkler system. They also credited other residents keeping their doors shut, which prevented the smoke from spreading throughout the entire building.

The total estimated damage due to the fire, smoke, and sprinkler system is estimated to be $12,150.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

Four leaf clovers are considered good luck because they are not easy to find. (Source:...
Several leprechauns are searching for gold in Rock County parks
115th Fighter Wing to conduct funeral fly-over in honor of World War II pilot
Strong to severe storms possible this evening.
First Severe Weather Chance Of Season
Kate Popova is collaborating with Model UN to fundraise for her home country of Ukraine.
In two days, Monona Grove students raise more than $10K for Ukraine
Monona Grove High School is pitching into a global effort to support Ukraine, impacting one of...
In two days, Monona Grove students raise more than $10K for Ukraine