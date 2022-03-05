Janesville apartment fire causes over $12K in damages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department was dispatched to the River Flats Apartment complex on Friday morning for a fire that erupted in an apartment closet.

Firefighters arrived at 200 N. Jackson St for a commercial alarm activation at around 10 a.m.

Once on scene, the fire was already extinguished thanks to the sprinkler system. However, smoke still lingered on the third-floor unit and there was enough water damage to cause two other apartment units to evacuate.

The JFD noted that the situation could have been much worse if it wasn’t for the early activation of the apartment’s sprinkler system. They also credited other residents keeping their doors shut, which prevented the smoke from spreading throughout the entire building.

The total estimated damage due to the fire, smoke, and sprinkler system is estimated to be $12,150.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.