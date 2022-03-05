Several leprechauns are searching for gold in Rock County parks

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Park-goers in the Rock County area will have the chance to catch leprechauns and a pot of gold this month at participating Rock County parks, according to the Rock County Dept. of Public Works.

Between March 4-18, those who capture one of the leprechauns or the pot of gold via a picture will be entered into a random drawing. Winners will receive one of three prizes

There is one leprechaun at each of the six participating park who will disclose to park-goers if the pot of gold is at that location or not, Rock Co. Dept. of Public Works said.

Those who are hoping to find the mischievous fairies will see them and the pot of gold easily from park trails. Clues to their whereabouts will also be posted on Rock County Parks Facebook page starting on March 4.

The six parks where the leprechauns are on the loose are as follows: Beckman Mill, Carver-Roehl, Gibbs Lake, Magnolia Bluff, Sportsman’s and Sweet-Allyn.

Participants who wish to submit their selfies can send their pictures to parks@co.rock.wi.us or the Rock County Parks Facebook Messenger. The photos will posted to the Rock County Parks’ social media sites.

