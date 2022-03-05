Severe Storms Tonight

Advertisement

By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT

A busy stretch of weather expected over the next week as winter and spring battle it out. Spring wins tonight ahead of a cold front. Scattered storms will be around through midnight. Some storms could be strong to severe with all types of severe weather possible. After the storms move out, gusty wind to 50 mph will be around through early Sunday morning as overnight lows fall to around the freezing mark.

A break in the precip Sunday, although don’t expect a lot of sunshine. Highs will be around 40 degrees. Another weathermaker makes a quick arrival Sunday night and Monday. It’s cold enough that this is all snow and it will lead to light accumulations. Early indications point towards 1-3 inches of wet snow.

Calmer weather returns for the middle of the week with seasonable temperatures., A late week system brings a chance of a wintry mix with much colder conditions slatted for next weekend.

