Advertisement

Six vehicle pileup leads to lane closures on Highway 12 near Monona

(MGN)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Saturday afternoon pileup led to multiple lane closures on US Highway 12 near Monona.

According to the Monona Police Department, six vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred on the ramp from US 51 around 2:04 p.m.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation estimated the three right westbound lanes would be closed for about an hour. The lanes were cleared at 2:50 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled

Latest News

Armed suspect shot and wounded by Milwaukee police officer
FILE - In this March 3, 2006 file photo, Brendan Dassey, is escorted out of a Manitowoc County...
Lawyers pen letter in support of ‘Making A Murderer’ subject
Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
Overnight storms cause damage, power outages in Stoughton
Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
Stoughton Storm Damage
Middleton Fire officials responded to a fire at the Club Tavern & Grille Sunday morning.
Crews respond to early morning fire at Middleton Club Tavern