Six vehicle pileup leads to lane closures on Highway 12 near Monona

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Saturday afternoon pileup led to multiple lane closures on US Highway 12 near Monona.

According to the Monona Police Department, six vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred on the ramp from US 51 around 2:04 p.m.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation estimated the three right westbound lanes would be closed for about an hour. The lanes were cleared at 2:50 p.m.

