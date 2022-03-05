Storms Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Rain tapers early Saturday as we get into the warm sector. With a little sunshine, we should have no problem getting into the 60s for the warmest day of the year.

A cold front approaches Saturday evening with a line of showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe into the night. Lows will dip into the 30s. It’s a return to more March standards Sunday with highs into the 40s.

A chance of light snow returns Monday and Friday of the upcoming week with a trend to more wintry conditions likely.

