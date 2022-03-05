Sun Prairie School District receives $30,000 grant for mental health resources

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Friday, the WEA Member Benefits Foundation offered the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) $30,000 to support students struggling with mental health.

Janet Thomas, Associate Director of Student Services said that the SPASD is thrilled to be a part of this program.

“Since this is a challenge grant, we invite local businesses, foundations, and community members to help us double the total amount so we can further expand our services to students and training for staff,” she continued.

The grant will help expand on the district’s mental health services for students and school-based mental health programming.

The grant comes after research shows that Wisconsin students are facing increased mental health challenges.

Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction found that during the peak COVID months, high school student mental health issues rose to 60%. And, according to Lutheran Social Services (LSS) of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan:

Approximately 50 percent of K-12 students have an acute mental illness, which hurts learning

One-third of high school students with a mental health condition drop out of school

In addition to these findings, the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors did a 2019 study that found the following:

Students do better in education with mental health support from their school rather than receiving support from non-school sources alone

School-based and community-based mental health collaboration is on the rise and helps students academically

A multi-tiered mental health system combined with routine student mental health monitoring and community resource coordination, has shown to be among the best practices in combatting these issues

