Advertisement

Wisconsin Lottery observes Problem Gambling Awareness Month in March

Each part of Wisconsin Lottery’s campaign observes National Problem Gambling Awareness Month as...
Each part of Wisconsin Lottery’s campaign observes National Problem Gambling Awareness Month as well as promotes the problem gambling helplines, text numbers and the WCPG website.(WSAW)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Lottery is teaming up with the National Council on Problem Gambling and the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling for the 20th annual Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

Problem Gambling Awareness Month was started in an effort to bring together a wide range of stakeholders - public health organizations, advocacy groups and gambling operators - to work collaboratively to inform people that prevention, treatment and recovery services are available.

“Across Wisconsin during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the WCPG is committing to making sure the public understands what the signs of problem gambling are and most importantly, the resources that are available to get help,” Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling Executive Director Rose Blozinski said. “We appreciate the partnership we have with the WI Lottery in providing assistance to people who are affected by gambling disorders.”

The Lottery’s problem gambling campaign will include Lottoview video messaging and poster placement at more than 3,600 Wisconsin retailers.

“A national effort is incredibly important for stakeholders across the gaming industry to come together and echo the message that help is available,” Wisconsin Director Cindy Polzin said.

Each part of Wisconsin Lottery’s campaign observes National Problem Gambling Awareness Month as well as promotes the problem gambling helplines, text numbers and the WCPG website.

Help is available at 1-800-GAMBLE-5 or 1-800-426-2535. Online chatting and texting (850-888-4673) are also available. Calling, online chatting and texting are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled

Latest News

Armed suspect shot and wounded by Milwaukee police officer
FILE - In this March 3, 2006 file photo, Brendan Dassey, is escorted out of a Manitowoc County...
Lawyers pen letter in support of ‘Making A Murderer’ subject
Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
Overnight storms cause damage, power outages in Stoughton
Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
Stoughton Storm Damage
Middleton Fire officials responded to a fire at the Club Tavern & Grille Sunday morning.
Crews respond to early morning fire at Middleton Club Tavern