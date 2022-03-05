Wooden dowel likely prevented east Madison burglary, police believe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police credit a wooden dowel for likely preventing a burglar from getting inside a home on Madison’s east side early Friday morning.

A couple called the Madison Police Department around 12:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of Sharpsburg Drive for a loud banging sound heard outside their home, according to an incident report.

The couple told police that their sliding glass door was broken. A wooden dowel at the base of the door prevented it from being opened, police observed.

Officers stated that no suspect was found and nothing was taken from the home.

