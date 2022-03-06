Advertisement

Armed suspect shot and wounded by Milwaukee police officer

(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer shot and wounded an armed suspect after responding to a domestic dispute.

Authorities say they received a report about 11:30 p.m. Saturday about a man with a weapon.

One of the officers who responded to the incident shot the 29-year-old man, who sustained non life-threatening injuries. Authorities say he was transported to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The officer is a 28-year-old man with nearly 10 years of service. He will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine in shootings by police.

The investigation is being led by the Milwaukee police homicide division.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled

Latest News

FILE - In this March 3, 2006 file photo, Brendan Dassey, is escorted out of a Manitowoc County...
Lawyers pen letter in support of ‘Making A Murderer’ subject
Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
Overnight storms cause damage, power outages in Stoughton
Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
Stoughton Storm Damage
Middleton Fire officials responded to a fire at the Club Tavern & Grille Sunday morning.
Crews respond to early morning fire at Middleton Club Tavern