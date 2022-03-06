Advertisement

Crews respond to early morning fire at Middleton Club Tavern

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Fire officials responded to the Club Tavern & Grille early Sunday morning for report of a fire on the roof.

According to MFD, crews were dispatched to the Middleton business at around 12:30 a.m.

Once on scene, firefighters identified a small fire on the roof and were able to contain it to an area in the wall. They then extinguished it quickly.

No one was hurt during the incident, MFD reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

