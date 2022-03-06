Janesville declares winter weather emergency ahead of Monday storm
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of Monday’s winter storm and an estimated 2-5 inches of snow, the City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at midnight.
At that time, no one will be allowed to park on city streets until snow control operations are complete. The city recommends keeping vehicles off the streets until 9 p.m. Monday to avoid getting a ticket.
Unless the Operations Division rescinds the winter weather emergency due to warmer temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will likely perform a city-wide plow following the snowfall, the city said.
The city recommends parking in a garage or driveway if possible. Otherwise, residents can park in one of the following municipal parking lots:
- East Wall Street Lot at E Wall Street & N Parker Drive
- City Hall Lot at W Wall Street & N Jackson Street
- S High Street Lot at W Court Street & S High Street
- Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street
- River/Union Street Lot at S River Street & Union Street
- N Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N Parker Drive and E Wall Street
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.