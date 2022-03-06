Janesville declares winter weather emergency ahead of Monday storm

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of Monday’s winter storm and an estimated 2-5 inches of snow, the City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at midnight.

At that time, no one will be allowed to park on city streets until snow control operations are complete. The city recommends keeping vehicles off the streets until 9 p.m. Monday to avoid getting a ticket.

Unless the Operations Division rescinds the winter weather emergency due to warmer temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will likely perform a city-wide plow following the snowfall, the city said.

The city recommends parking in a garage or driveway if possible. Otherwise, residents can park in one of the following municipal parking lots:

