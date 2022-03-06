Johnny Davis out for remainder of Nebraska game with lower body injury

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin basketball sophomore Johnny Davis went down at the start of the second half between Wisconsin and Nebraska, and did not return for the remainder of the game.

Davis was hit in the face by Nebraska’s Trey McGowens and came down hard on his right ankle. McGowens was issued a flagrant-2 foul and was ejected from the game.

A UW athletic spokesperson confirmed that Davis’ injury was to his lower body injury.

BREAKING:

Johnny Davis is OUT (lower body) — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) March 6, 2022

Following the 74-73 loss to Nebraska, Badger Head Coach Greg Gard said he is optimistic that Johnny will be able to play next week in the Big Ten Tournament.

