More cities declare snow emergencies ahead of storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As snow moves into southern Wisconsin cities, more cities are declaring snow emergencies Sunday.

The declarations are typically designed to allow communities to plow their streets more easily and will either ask drivers to park on a certain side of the street or not to park on the street at all.

NBC15 will continue to update this list as more cities issue warnings about the weather and declare emergencies.

Evansville

The City of Evansville has declared a snow emergency from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, March 7 to aid the city’s snow removal operations.

No one will be allowed to park on either side of the city’s streets and all vehicles must be parked on private property or in designated public parking areas. The city said vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed and towed.

Janesville

Once the snow emergency begins at midnight in Janesville, no one will be allowed to park on city streets until snow control operations are complete. The city recommends keeping vehicles off the streets until 9 p.m. Monday to avoid getting a ticket.

Unless the Operations Division rescinds the winter weather emergency due to warmer temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will likely perform a city-wide plow following the snowfall, the city said.

The city recommends parking in a garage or driveway if possible. Otherwise, residents can park in a municipal parking lot.

Lodi

The City of Lodi is declaring a snow emergency that will be in effect starting at midnight. The emergency will last for 24 hours or until snow is removed from the roadways.

No parking is allowed on city streets during a snow emergency.

The city is reminding residents that snow should not be pushed from the sidewalk or driveway into the street.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.