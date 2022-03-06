Overnight storms cause damage, power outages in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage and power outages Sunday morning.

According to Stoughton Utilities, the power outage is affecting numerous neighborhoods in the Stoughton area.

They have also received reports of power lines down, broken poles and tree damage.

Damage repairs will continue through the day, Stoughton Utilities said. They are unable to provide specific timeframes for individual areas at this time.

Homeowners say there is significant damage to homes and neighborhoods.

We are aware of a power outage affecting numerous Stoughton neighborhoods. We have reports of many lines down, broken... Posted by Stoughton Utilities on Saturday, March 5, 2022

