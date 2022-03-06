Rally in downtown Madison voices support for Ukraine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The steps of the Capitol Building in downtown Madison were once again covered in blue and gold as hundreds of people arrived to show support for the country of Ukraine.

The second rally in as many weeks began at noon on Saturday, featuring speakers from Ukraine and Russia. The people there called for an end to the invasion and a halt to the violence as Russian forces continue to push their way through Ukraine.

Organizer Ruslana Westerlund grew up in Ukraine and says she still has dozens of family members in the country.

“They didn’t make it out of the country; they just moved into the villages; my other relatives, which is like 40 plus people, are still in Ukraine,” said Westerlund.

She says that events like the rally not only bolster the spirits of the Ukrainians here in Madison but all over the world. Westerlund stays in contact with friends and family back in Ukraine and sends pictures of symbols of support from here in the United States.

“I just want to stress how much this support strengthens us and then, in turn, strengthens the people of Ukraine,” said Westerlund.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.