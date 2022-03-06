From Storms to Snow - Alert Day issued for Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We turn from a brief Spring-like feel to Winter in the snap of a finger! Rain and snow showers move in late Sunday and continue through Monday morning. A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday.

Rain & snow moves into southern Wisconsin around 8-10 p.m. tonight. Snow showers will remain overhead through the Monday morning commute and taper off by the afternoon. Accumulations will range from 2-4″ across south-central Wisconsin. Lesser totals are expected in SE Wisconsin - where more rain may mix in with snow. Amounts taper off to a dusting far North of Madison (northern Adams/Juneau counties).

Sunshine is back for Tuesday with highs near 40°. That trend continues into Wednesday.

Another round of wintry mix/snowfall is possible on Thursday into Friday.

Highs fall into the 20s for next weekend.

